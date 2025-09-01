Actress Hannah Einbinder urges ‘Jews of conscience’ to reject Zionism

Jewish American actress and comedian Hannah Einbinder has gone viral after posting an Instagram story calli.mtng on “Jews of conscience” to reject Zionism and speak out against Israel’s actions in Gaza..

Her post, which drew widespread attention, included a graphic image and sharp criticism of US support for Israel’s military campaign.

“Do not look away — your tax dollars fund this. You and I are paying for this. It is our responsibility as Americans to end this,” she wrote.

Citing a Haaretz report aired on CNN that alleged Israeli soldiers were ordered to fire on crowds, Einbinder added, “Jews of conscience, wake up! They are doing this in our name! Do not just speak about the current Israeli government — what an unimaginable cop out. This is Zionism. Denounce it.”

Photo: Imstagram

Einbinder, best known for her role in HBO’s Hacks, has consistently framed her criticism not in spite of her Jewish identity, but because of it. She has often invoked Jewish values — such as questioning authority, protecting human life, and seeking justice — as the foundation of her activism.

Strong reactions online

Support poured in across social media, especially from Jewish users and pro-Palestinian advocates who applauded her courage.

“She’s a real one,” one commenter wrote.

“She’s been posting NONSTOP calling to action.”

Another added, “So much respect to her and legions of brave Jewish voices for humanity.”

Many praised her as a role model, with comments like, “She’s a beautiful human being. A role model for the rest of us.” “She is a legend!!”

“It’s so important to support actors who speak out on genocide. Thank you, Hannah.”

At the same time, her remarks drew criticism from some who felt her language was inflammatory or misinformed. A small number of replies included antisemitic or extremist rhetoric, underscoring the sensitive and polarised nature of the topic.

This is not Einbinder’s first public critique of Israeli government policy. In March 2025, during her acceptance speech at the Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award, she condemned the violence in Gaza, saying, “As a Jewish person… I am horrified by the Israeli government’s massacre of Palestinians,” she said. “My condemnation is not in spite of my Jewish identity — it’s because of it.”

She expressed shame and anger that the violence is funded by US taxpayers and emphasised that opposing the killing of civilians should be a universal principle.

While accepting an award from the Human Rights Campaign, actor Hannah Einbinder used her speech to strongly condemn the genocide in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/qQzwmfCczO — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 1, 2025

Einbinder has explained that her criticism stems from her Jewish values, not in spite of them, highlighting the importance of questioning authority and standing against injustice as core tenets of her faith.

Since October 7, 2023, more than 63,500 people have been killed in the conflict, with over 160,000 injured and hundreds of thousands displaced. Approximately 9,000 remain missing, and famine has claimed at least 348 lives, including 127 children.