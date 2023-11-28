Adani back on list of top 25 billionaires in the world as shares surge

Adani Group’s chairman, Gautam Adani, has re-entered the list of the top 25 billionaires in the world as his net worth increased following a surge in shares of Adani Group companies including Adani Enterprises Ltd following the Adani-Hindenburg case hearing in the SC last Friday.

Today, his net worth has risen by 10.98 percent as all Adani Group company stocks traded in green.

Adani Group shares jump

Adani Group shares experienced notable gains, with Adani Total Gas shares surging by 20 percent.

Adani Power and Adani Green also saw spikes, with their shares increasing by 12.76 and 13.80 percent, respectively.

Adani return to top 25 billionaires in the world

Following a net worth increase of 5.6 billion due to a jump in shares, Gautam Adani not only emerged as the top gainer today but also reclaimed a position in the list of top 25 billionaires in the world. Currently, he is at 23rd position in the list.

At present, his net worth stands at USD 57.1 billion. However, he remains the second richest person in India, as Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), with a net worth of USD 92.9 billion, continues to hold the title of the wealthiest person in the country.

Following is the list of the top 25 billionaires in the world as per Forbes real-time billionaires list

Elon Musk Bernard Arnault & family Jeff Bezos Larry Ellison Warren Buffett Mark Zuckerberg Bill Gates Larry Page Steve Ballmer Sergey Brin Michael Bloomberg Carlos Slim Helu & family Amancio Ortega Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family Mukesh Ambani Michael Dell Jim Walton & family Rob Walton & family Zhong Shanshan Alice Walton David Thomson & family Julia Koch & family Gautam Adani Charles Koch & family Dieter Schwarz

It’s worth noting that Gautam Adani had previously held the position of the third richest person in the world’s billionaires list. After Hindenburg’s allegations, his net worth declined, causing a drop in his ranking.

However, his net worth is gradually recovering, improving his overall standing.