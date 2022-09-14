Adani now richer than Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, set to become second richest person

Mumbai: Adani Group’s chairman Gautam Adani is now richer than Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. He is also set to become the second richest person in the world as his net worth increases.

Currently, his net worth is $150.8 billion which is just $9 billion lesser than Bernard Arnault’s. Today, he overtook Jeff Bezos and become richer than Amazon CEO.

Adani is now just behind business magnate Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault in the ranking. The net worths of Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault are $265.6 billion and $159.8 billion respectively.

Net worth of top three richest persons in the world

From 2021 to 2022, Adani added $39.5 billion to his wealth whereas the net worths of Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault increased by $68 billion and $8 billion respectively.

Since 2020, the net worth of Adani increased from $8.9 billion to $150.8 billion whereas, in the same period, the net worths of Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault increased from $24.6 billion to $265.6 billion and from $76 billion to $159.8 billion respectively.

If a similar trend continues further, Adani will become the second richest person in the world in the next few months. He may even become the world’s richest person if his net worth continues to grow at the same rate.

Educational qualifications of Gautam Adani

The first Indian billionaire to enter the list of the top three richest persons in the world did not even complete his degree.

He completed his schooling from Sheth Chimanlal Nagindas Vidyalaya in Gujarat. Later, he joined a bachelor’s degree in commerce. However, he discontinued it after the second year as he was keen on the business.

After discontinuing his studies, he started his career as a diamond sorter for Mahendra Brothers in Mumbai.

Although he is not highly educated, he became successful due to his extraordinary business acumen.

List of top 10 richest persons in the world

As per Forbes Billionaire, Elon Musk continues to be the richest person in the world with a net worth of $265.6 billion.

Name Net worth Country Elon Musk $265.6 billion United States Bernard Arnault $159.8 billion France Gautam Adani $150.8 billion India Jeff Bezos $150.2 billion United States Bill Gates $106.5 billion United States Larry Ellison $104.0 billion United States Warren Buffett $96.9 billion United States Mukesh Ambani $95.1 billion India Larry Page $90.1 billion United States Steve Ballmer $86.4 billion United States

Out of 10 billionaires on the list, seven are from the United States, two are from India and one is from France.