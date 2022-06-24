Adani pledges Rs 60k cr for charity; here’s India’s generous billionaires’ list

Ahmedabad: India’s richest person Gautam Adani and his family pledged Rs. 60, 000 crores for various social works.

The announcement was made to mark the centenary birth anniversary of Shantilal Adani, father of Gautam Adani and Gautam Adani’s 60th birthday.

Adani foundation will be responsible for managing the fund.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group said, “In addition to being the 100th birth anniversary of my inspiring father, this year also happens to be the year of my 60th birthday and therefore the family decided to contribute Rs 60,000 crore towards charitable activities related to healthcare, education, and skill development, especially in the rural regions of our nation”.

India’s generous billionaires

Earlier, EdelGive Hurun India had announced the philanthropist list 2021.

Azim Premji who topped the list of generous billionaires had donated Rs. 9713 crores per annum. He retained the title of “India’s most generous” for the second year.

The list of top 10 generous billionaires in India is as follows: