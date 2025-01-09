Additional trains for Hyderabad Metro to meet passenger traffic

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail managing director KVB Reddy stated that plans are in progress to acquire additional trains for the Hyderabad Metro to accommodate the rising number of passengers.

During the launch of the three-day promotional campaign ‘Me Time On My Metro’ at JBS Metro Station on Wednesday, January 8, Reddy announced that the new trains are anticipated to arrive within 18 months of placing the order.

He also noted that encouraging greater passenger discipline could significantly help reduce crowding issues.

Reddy remarked that the metro service aims to provide a platform for passengers to showcase their talents in art, literature, and culture.

He mentioned that spacious stations like MGBS would be developed as hubs for these activities.

The promotional campaign was inaugurated in conjunction with the Sankranti festival and aims to enhance the passenger experience.

He also announced plans for developing key junctions into special hubs and international centers.

Furthermore, he indicated that plans are in motion for a mega junction station catering to the proposed JBS – Shamirpet (22 km) and Paradise – Medchal (23 km) routes as part of Phase-2 Part-‘B’ expansion.