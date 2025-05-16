Address Jabal Omar Makkah launches walkway to Grand Mosque

Makkah: Situated in Makkah, Address Jabal Omar Makkah blends modern sophistication and spirituality with world-class hospitality. Elevating the property’s allure, it has recently introduced the Address Walkway to access Grand Mosque in under five minutes on foot. Guests can move along the walkway on foot, by golf cart, or enjoy VIP transportation and accessible shuttle buses.

Nicolas Bellaton, Head of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: “The Address Walkway reflects our dedication to provide high-quality services and exceptional experience. It offers a seamless connection to one of the world’s most revered landmarks, further enhancing convenience and comfort, and ensuring an exceptional stay for all guests.”

Eng Saleh Al Habdan, CEO of Jabal Omar Development Company, added: “This new route supports pilgrims and visitors in their spiritual journey. By reducing walking time and offering multiple transportation options, we have made the connection to Grand Mosque both accessible and effortless.”

Grand Mosque holds profound spiritual significance. Home to the Kaaba, it is the focal point for the Haj pilgrimage alongside the Black Stone, the Zamzam Well, Maqam Ibrahim, and the Safa and Marwa hills.

Situated beneath the property’s Sky Mussallah, the walkway allows guests to walk the short route or take a golf cart ride to the first ramp, the golf carts transport guests to a straight pathway that leads directly to Grand Mosque. Equipped with escalators, stairs, and elevators, it is perfect for soaking in the breathtaking views of the city and pleasant winter weather.

Guests can experience a quick and direct ride to the Grand Mosque via golf carts, which depart from C1floor, reaching the mosque in under four minutes. These include accessible vehicles for those with special mobility needs.

The property’s VIP transportation service provides luxurious, private vehicles available 24/7. Offering direct drop-off at the nearest access point to Grand Mosque, guests can purchase a single-use round-trip pass for SAR 250 per room, available at reception.

Combining Arabic traditions and modern luxury, Address Jabal Omar Makkah presents a truly unforgettable stay, and the new Address Walkway makes every journey effortless and enjoyable.