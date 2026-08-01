Adilabad businessman’s organs give four patients new life

Hyderabad: Four patients suffering from organ failure have received a new chance at life after the family of a 48-year-old Adilabad businessman chose to donate his organs through Telangana’s Jeevandan programme.

According to a TT report, the donor, Ponugoti Venkateshwera Rao of Kondukur, a small business owner, collapsed at home on July 26 after complaining of sudden giddiness. He lost consciousness and was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he was placed under intensive care.

Despite doctors battling to stabilise him for days following the incident, Rao showed no signs of recovery. A panel declared him brain dead on July 31.

It was then that his son, Ponugoti Rohith Krishna, stepped forward with the decision to donate his father’s organs. Rao’s kidneys, liver and lungs were harvested and matched to four recipients battling end-stage organ failure.

The retrieval and allocation were carried out through the Telangana government’s cadaver organ donation scheme, Jeevandaan, which has enabled hundreds of such transplants across the state in recent years.