Adilabad IT Tower ready for inauguration

Hyderabad: The Rs 60-crore IT Tower on the outskirts of Adilabad is ready to be inaugurated. Three IT services companies have applied to set up their units in the building.

There are also reports that an IT company currently operating from a private building in Adilabad town could move its operations to the tower.

Minister to inaugurate IT Tower in Adilabad

Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu is expected to inaugurate the facility by the end of this month. The tower is located along National Highway 44, which connects Srinagar and Kanyakumari.

Startups have also reportedly shown interest in the plug-in infrastructure available at the facility. The development could provide new opportunities for IT companies and startups looking to operate from Adilabad.

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However, an IT professional from Adilabad raised questions about whether major IT companies would establish branches in the town.

Employment to 2000

Despite these concerns, the IT professional said the tower could employ nearly 2,000 young people if operations develop as expected.

The Adilabad IT Tower has a G+4 structure with around 50,000 square feet of space. The building includes facilities such as commercial office areas, meeting halls, reception areas, lounges and a cafeteria.

With companies and startups showing interest, the inauguration of the IT Tower could mark a new phase for the IT sector in Adilabad.