Adivasi woman gang raped in front of 12-year-old son in Ujjain

They threatened the child that they would kill his parents and ordered him to remain silent.

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Madhya Pradesh: In yet another instance of brutality, a 30-year-old Adivasi woman was allegedly gangraped in front of her 12-year-old son in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district.

The incident took place on June 18 in the Badnagar area. The family had moved from Dhar district in search of work and started working as watchkeepers at a windmill installation farm.

On June 18, the family were woken up by three men who came to steal wires and cable. The husband was dragged out of their makeshift hut and beaten up at gunpoint.

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A few entered the hut where the terrified woman and her son were standing. They took both to a nearby area and threatened the child that they would kill his parents and ordered him to remain silent.

As the son stood there helpless, one by one, all the men raped his mother.

Based on the Adivasi woman’s complaint, the Badnagar police registered an FIR against unidentified persons. Speaking on the issue, Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said that the couple has undergone a medical examination and the woman’s statements were recorded in front of the District Magistrate on Saturday, June 20.

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