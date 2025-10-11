Mumbai: Just when social media users were busy trolling Deepika Padukone for wearing a burqa in an ad campaign shot at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, another Bollywood actress, Sonakshi Sinha, dropped some serene pictures from her visit to the same iconic place.

Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi shared glimpses from her visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque with her husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal, writing, “Found a little sukoon, right here in Abu Dhabi!”

Interestingly, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had also visited the same mosque for their recent ad shoot. However, just like Deepika, Sonakshi too found herself at the receiving end of online criticism.

A troll accused her of committing a “sin” by wearing shoes inside the mosque, to which Sonakshi gave a calm yet sharp response. She wrote, “Isilye jooton ke saath andar nahi gaye. Dhyan se dekho, masjid ke bahar hi hai hum. Andar jaane se pehle unhone humein joote rakhne ki jagah dikhayi aur utaar diye. Itna toh humein bhi aata hai. Chaliye, ab aage badhiye.”

Her graceful yet firm reply quickly went viral, with many fans praising her for maintaining composure and shutting down hate with facts.

For the unversed, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23, 2024, in an intimate ceremony at her Mumbai residence after dating for nearly seven years.