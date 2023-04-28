After Hyderabad, Mahesh Babu to open theatre in THIS city

Bengaluru: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is not only one of the most successful actors but also a businessman. The actor in collaboration with Asian Cinemas had launched AMB cinemas in Hyderabad. AMB Cinemas is the first-of-its-kind luxury arm of the Asian Cinemas. The people of Telugu states love to watch movies in AMB cinemas and it is reported that the actor is now planning to open AMB cinemas in Bengaluru too.

Reports claim that the construction work is under process in the Gandhi Nagar area of Bengaluru and people can watch the movie in the AMB cinemas in the city soon.

The AMB cinemas is also planning to open the multiplexes in Vizag and other locations of the twin Telugu states. The AMB flagship project offers a unique movie-watching experience. In Hyderabad, the seven 3D screens display high-quality entertainment with DOLBY ATMOS sound systems installed in coliseums spread across a vast plush auditorium and most moviegoers love to watch movies here. One of the AMB cinemas’400-capacity coliseums has a laser projector, which is the FIRST in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for SSMB28 which also stars Pooja Hegde.