After Mahesh, Allu Arjun, another star hero eyes cinema screens

Hyderabad: Tollywood actors are not only shining on the big screen but are also stepping into business. One area they find safe and successful is the theatre business. Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, and Ravi Teja already run their own multiplexes. Now, Ram Charan is preparing to join this league.

Stars Who Own Multiplexes

Mahesh Babu partnered with Asian Cinemas to start AMB Cinemas. Allu Arjun launched AAA Cinemas and is expanding to Vizag. Ravi Teja owns ART Cinemas, while Vijay Devarakonda runs AVD Cinemas. All of them teamed up with Asian Cinemas, a leading producer and distributor.

Ram Charan’s New Venture

According to industry buzz, Ram Charan will soon launch his own chain called ARC Cinemas. Like other stars, he is also expected to partner with Asian Cinemas. Discussions are going on, and an official announcement is likely soon.

The special part is that Ram Charan may choose Andhra Pradesh for his first theatre. Fans are curious whether it will be in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, or Tirupati. This move could give strong competition, especially since Allu Arjun is already building in Vizag.

On the film side, Ram Charan is busy with Peddi, a sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead. The film is set to release on March 27 next year. After the disappointment of Game Changer, fans are waiting eagerly for this film to bring back the magic.