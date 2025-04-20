After rains, Hyderabad may witness heatwave on April 20

Hyderabad: After receiving rains in the last week, Hyderabad is likely to witness a heatwave on Sunday, April 20.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to rise as high as 40-41 degrees Celsius during the afternoon.

Temperature may touch 45 degrees Celsius in Telangana districts

As per weather enthusiast T Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, in other districts of Telangana, the temperatures may touch 45 degrees Celsius.

In north and central Telangana districts, the temperatures may touch 44-45 degrees Celsius.

Today, terrible heat ahead in North, Central TG districts with 44-45°C ahead in North TG. Avoid going out during afternoon. Hyderabad too, 40-41°C heat expected, stay indoors during afternoon



Due to severe heat, scattered intense storms ahead… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) April 20, 2025

Apart from heatwave, Hyderabad may receive isolated rains

According to the weather enthusiast, scattered intense storms are expected in southern Telangana due to severe heat.

In case of Hyderabad, apart from heatwave, isolated and scattered rains are expected during the evening.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) too forecast light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds in the city on Sunday.