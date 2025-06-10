Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, releasing on June 20, 2025. This is his first film after a long break, and fans are excited to see him again. The film is also special because it marks the comeback of Genelia D’Souza to Hindi cinema after many years.

But more than the story, what’s making headlines is the 23-year age gap between Aamir (60) and Genelia (37), who play a married couple in the movie.

Just recently, people were talking about the age gap between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the upcoming film Sikandar. Now, all eyes are on Aamir and Genelia. Fans remembered how Genelia once acted opposite Aamir’s nephew Imran Khan in the 2008 hit Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. And now, 17 years later, she’s paired with Aamir himself!

Aamir Responds to the Trolls

In a recent interview, Aamir laughed off the age-gap talk. “Yeah, I know. That crossed my mind, but I did that a long time back and Imran is around my age now.” he said. “But Genelia and I are playing characters in their early 40s, and she’s actually close to that age.” He added, “I’m 60 now, but with today’s VFX technology, age doesn’t matter much anymore.”

Aamir explained that in the past, actors had to use prosthetic makeup to look older or younger. “Now, VFX helps actors look any age,” he said. He also gave the example of Anil Kapoor, who played an 80-year-old man in Eeshwar (1989) using heavy makeup.

What is the Movie About?

Sitaare Zameen Par is a sports drama where Aamir plays a coach for a team of kids with special needs. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the movie is a remake of the Spanish film Champions. It also features Darsheel Safary from Taare Zameen Par in a special appearance.