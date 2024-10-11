Ahad Raza spotted with alleged GF after divorce, fans angry

Islamabad: Pakistani actors Ahad Raza Mir and Ramsha Khan’s rumored romance has been the subject of speculation for quite some time. The duo, who shared the screen in the hit drama Hum Tum, have been linked together since the show aired, but neither has publicly confirmed their relationship.

While Ramsha has frequently mentioned Ahad as her best friend in the industry, the whispers of a deeper bond have never fully quieted.

Over the past few months, the two stars have been spotted together at various birthday parties and events, fueling their dating rumours. However, the latest photos of them seem to offer the biggest hint yet that their relationship may be more than just friendship.

Ahad Raza Mir, Ramsha Khan’s Latest Viral Photos

Ramsha and Ahad were seen strolling through the streets of London, where a fan spotted the duo and captured a candid moment of them walking side by side, carrying shopping bags. The photo has since gone viral, with fans sharing mixed reactions.

While many are thrilled at the possibility of their favorite on-screen couple dating in real life, others have expressed disappointment, particularly those still holding on to Ahad’s past marriage to actress Sajal Aly.

The viral images show Ahad and Ramsha looking relaxed and happy in each other’s company as they walked hand in hand, sparking fresh rumors about their romance. Fans are now convinced that “it’s official,” though neither actor has made any formal statement about their relationship.

In addition to their recent London outing, the Hum Tum co-stars were seen together at the Hum Style Awards, where they won the award for Best On-Screen Couple of 2022 for their chemistry in the drama. Their joint appearance at the awards and continued closeness off-screen have only fueled the rumors further.

For the unversed, Ahad Raza Mir was previously married to actress Sajal Aly, with the couple tying the knot in 2020. However, they called it quits in 2022, and since then, fans have been closely watching Ahad’s personal life for any updates.