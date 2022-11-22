Ahead of Assembly polls, Telangana govt to roll out Rs 3 lakh grant to land owners

Hyderabad: Years after making a promise, the Telangana government is planning to roll out a grant of Rs. 3 lakh for land owners. This comes ahead of Assembly polls in Telangana that are scheduled to be held next year.

Following the instructions of the government, the welfare department and various linked departments have started the process of preparing the guidelines along with the supervision department of the scheme.

Measures will be taken to publicize this scheme before the announcement of the upcoming Assembly elections.

During the distribution of double-bedroom flats, the government will initiate the scheme of providing 3 lakh rupees to the plot holders for the construction of their own houses.

The government disclosed the information related to this scheme last year but it could not be implemented and now with the reduction of the amount from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh, this scheme is expected to be implemented.

While guidelines and rules are being prepared, the government is planning to identify at least 3000 beneficiaries in each assembly constituency and provide them with Rs 3 lakh aid.

According to the Welfare Department, the scheme will prove to be a New Year’s gift for the people. However, political observers believe that TRS woke up to fulfill the promises made to the people as there are 10 months left for the Assembly polls in Telangana.

According to the party leaders, apart from the Asra pension, and Dalit Bandhu scheme, people will get benefited from the scheme of providing assistance of Rs 3 lakh for the construction of own houses.