Ahead of Bakrid in Hyderabad, Bajrang Dal stops vehicle transporting cattle

Hyderabad: Bajrang Dal activists allegedly stopped vehicles carrying oxen at Kottapet Road near Chaitanyapuri Metro in Hyderabad on the night of Monday, May 11, ahead of the Bakrid festival.

The incident has raised questions as there is no ban in Telangana on the transportation or sacrifice of oxen.

Following the incident, reactions emerged over groups allegedly taking the law into their own hands by stopping vehicles transporting oxen in the city.

Reacting to the matter, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan questioned why Bajrang Dal activists were allegedly allowed to stop the vehicles.

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Dear @revanth_anumula, is this your “Mohabbat Ki Dukaan” in Telangana?



Why are Bajrang Dal activists being allowed to stop vehicles carrying Ox at Kottapet near Chaitanyapuri Metro in the middle of the night while @TelanganaCOPs remain silent spectators?



There is NO ban in… pic.twitter.com/DRvekthJaI — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) May 12, 2026

The spokesperson also asked under whose permission such actions were taking place despite there being no restriction on ox transport in Telangana.

The MBT leader further criticised the government and alleged that action was being taken selectively while Bajrang Dal activists were being given freedom during Eid-ul-Adha preparations.