Ahead of Ganesh festival, Hyderabad police issues list of dos, don’ts

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police issued a list of dos and don’ts ahead of the Ganesh festival in the city on Sunday.

Instructing the public to dial 100 in case of any emergency, the police issued eight precautionary measures. They are

No idol shall be installed on public road pavement, etc. The temporary mandap should be prepared using good quality material. Playing of loud music in Ganesh pandals shall not be permitted, so that there is no disturbance to neighbours/students/people who are unwell. Mandap shall not be used as a place for drinking alcoholic beverages, gambling, or any other unlawful and anti-social activities. Use of loudspeaker should not be permitted after 10 pm. To safeguard the Ganesh Mandap/Idol and other articles, a minimum of three volunteers at any point of time shall be available round the clock at the Pandal. The names of the volunteers should be entered in the book maintained at the Ganesh Mandap. The required number of volunteers shall be made available to maintain queues of the devotees who visit Ganesh mandap for darshan etc. Conditions imposed by the TSSPDCL shall be compiled with No serial lighting, decoration lighting or other decorations shall be made out side the Ganesh mandap. No luck dips or lotteries or corrective collection of funds shall be allowed in the name of Ganesh mandap.

Also Read Hyderabad Metro Rail may enhance services in view of Ganesh festival

Hyderabad police decides to ban bursting of crackers

In view of the Ganesh festival in Hyderabad, the city police has decided to impose a ban on bursting crackers in public places from 6 a.m. on September 18.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand announced has said that bursting or throwing firecrackers on roads and public places is strictly prohibited from 6 a.m. on September 18 to 6 a.m. on September 30. He also appealed to all citizens to maintain peace and tranquility for the smooth conduct of the Ganesh festival and immersion processions.

Speaking to siasat.com, the SHO of Abids police station, T. Narsimha Raju, has confirmed that the orders to implement the ban on bursting crackers in public places were issued by the Commissioner of Police during a video conference.

Holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad

The Telangana government has declared a holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

According to the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2023, the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday in the state will be observed on Monday, September 18. The day is listed under ‘General Holidays.’

The festival concludes with Ganesh Visarjan, which is performed on the tenth day. This year, Ganesh Visarjan will take place on September 28.