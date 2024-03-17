Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, know state-wise seats in India’s lower house

Political temperatures rise in India as the Election Commission announced the schedule for the election to elect MPs for 543 seats of the 18th Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.
With the schedule announcement, the Model Code of Conduct came into immediate effect.
The 543 Lok Sabha seats are distributed among 28 states and 8 union territories.
State-wise Lok Sabha seats for polls in India
Out of 543, the highest number of seats among states and union territories in India is in Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats.
Meanwhile, Telangana has 17 seats. Following is the list of state-wise Lok Sabha seats in India.
|States/UTs
|Lok Sabha seats
|Uttar Pradesh
|80
|Maharashtra
|48
|West Bengal
|42
|Bihar
|40
|Tamil Nadu
|39
|Madhya Pradesh
|29
|Karnataka
|28
|Gujarat
|26
|Andhra Pradesh
|25
|Rajasthan
|25
|Odisha
|21
|Kerala
|20
|Telangana
|17
|Assam
|14
|Jharkhand
|14
|Punjab
|13
|Chhattisgarh
|11
|Haryana
|10
|Delhi
|7
|Uttarakhand
|5
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5
|Himachal Pradesh
|4
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|Goa
|2
|Manipur
|2
|Meghalaya
|2
|Tripura
|2
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|2
|Mizoram
|1
|Nagaland
|1
|Sikkim
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1
|Chandigarh
|1
|Ladakh
|1
|Lakshadweep
|1
|Puducherry
|1
|Total
|543
Polls to be held in seven phases
The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases at 10.5 lakh polling stations from April 19 to June 1, and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.
The first phase of polling will be conducted on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh and final phase will be held on June 1.