Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, know state-wise seats in India’s lower house

The 543 Lok Sabha seats are distributed among 28 states and 8 union territories.

Updated: 17th March 2024 4:51 pm IST
Lok Sabha

Political temperatures rise in India as the Election Commission announced the schedule for the election to elect MPs for 543 seats of the 18th Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.

With the schedule announcement, the Model Code of Conduct came into immediate effect.

State-wise Lok Sabha seats for polls in India

Out of 543, the highest number of seats among states and union territories in India is in Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats.

Meanwhile, Telangana has 17 seats. Following is the list of state-wise Lok Sabha seats in India.

States/UTsLok Sabha seats
Uttar Pradesh80
Maharashtra48
West Bengal42
Bihar40
Tamil Nadu39
Madhya Pradesh29
Karnataka28
Gujarat26
Andhra Pradesh25
Rajasthan25
Odisha21
Kerala20
Telangana17
Assam14
Jharkhand14
Punjab13
Chhattisgarh11
Haryana10
Delhi7
Uttarakhand5
Jammu and Kashmir5
Himachal Pradesh4
Arunachal Pradesh2
Goa2
Manipur2
Meghalaya2
Tripura2
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu2
Mizoram1
Nagaland1
Sikkim1
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1
Chandigarh1
Ladakh1
Lakshadweep1
Puducherry1
Total543

Polls to be held in seven phases

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases at 10.5 lakh polling stations from April 19 to June 1, and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The first phase of polling will be conducted on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh and final phase will be held on June 1.

