Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, know state-wise seats in India’s lower house

Political temperatures rise in India as the Election Commission announced the schedule for the election to elect MPs for 543 seats of the 18th Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.

With the schedule announcement, the Model Code of Conduct came into immediate effect.

The 543 Lok Sabha seats are distributed among 28 states and 8 union territories.

State-wise Lok Sabha seats for polls in India

Out of 543, the highest number of seats among states and union territories in India is in Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats.

Meanwhile, Telangana has 17 seats. Following is the list of state-wise Lok Sabha seats in India.

States/UTs Lok Sabha seats Uttar Pradesh 80 Maharashtra 48 West Bengal 42 Bihar 40 Tamil Nadu 39 Madhya Pradesh 29 Karnataka 28 Gujarat 26 Andhra Pradesh 25 Rajasthan 25 Odisha 21 Kerala 20 Telangana 17 Assam 14 Jharkhand 14 Punjab 13 Chhattisgarh 11 Haryana 10 Delhi 7 Uttarakhand 5 Jammu and Kashmir 5 Himachal Pradesh 4 Arunachal Pradesh 2 Goa 2 Manipur 2 Meghalaya 2 Tripura 2 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 Mizoram 1 Nagaland 1 Sikkim 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 Chandigarh 1 Ladakh 1 Lakshadweep 1 Puducherry 1 Total 543

Polls to be held in seven phases

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases at 10.5 lakh polling stations from April 19 to June 1, and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The first phase of polling will be conducted on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh and final phase will be held on June 1.