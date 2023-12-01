Ahead of poll results on Dec 3, BJP chief Nadda prays at MP’s Pitambara Peeth

Datia: Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda on Friday offered prayers at the famous Pitambara Peeth in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh and took part in a special ritual organised for his party’s victory in the Assembly polls.

His visit comes a day after most exit polls put the BJP ahead in Madhya Pradesh and gave it an edge in Rajasthan while predicting that it was advantage Congress in Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly were held in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

“The special ‘anushthan’ (ritual) at the temple was organised for BJP’s spectacular win in the states which went to the polls recently,” Pandit Chanda Guru, a priest of the temple, told PTI.

He, however, said the name of the organiser of the ritual is not disclosed as per tradition. It is believed some BJP leaders got the ritual organised for the party’s win in five states that went to polls between November 7 and 30.

The Pitambara Peeth temple is known for goddesses Bagulamukhi and Dhumavati. Apart from a large number of regular devotees, the temple is also visited by politicians.

Nadda, who came from Gwalior, visited the party office in Datia en route to the temple.

He later returned to Gwalior where he will spend the night before flying back on Saturday.

He was received by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Gwalior.

The BJP chief also visited the Jai Vilas Palace of the Scindia family.