AIADMK crisis: 30 rebel MLAs to announce support to TVK

Chennai: The opposition AIADMK appeared headed for a split on Tuesday after a group of MLAs revolted against party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of seeking an alliance with archrival DMK, and announced support for the Vijay-led government ahead of the floor test on Wednesday.

About 30 MLAs, led by senior leaders SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam, are believed to be in the rebel camp that has questioned Palaniswami’s leadership following the party’s debacle in the April 23 assembly polls, where it won only 47 out of the 164 seats it contested.

Speaking to reporters, Shanmugam said they would meet C Joseph Vijay to provide a letter supporting his government. He also alleged that party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami wanted to form a government with the DMK’s support.

Pointing out that the AIADMK was floated to oppose and “uproot” the DMK, Shanmugam said all the party members opposed Palaniswami’s proposal to form a government with the support of the MK Stalin-led party. He added that any such proposal contradicted the AIADMK’s fundamental principles.

The party needs a “new life now,” and the “Amma (Jayalalithaa) rule” should return, and therefore, he added, they should support TVK.

The AIADMK leadership, however, dismissed the allegations as “rumours” and accused the dissident leaders of “unleashing a bag of lies” after failing to secure victories in their own districts.

In a post on X, the party also alleged that Velumani, Shanmugam and C Vijayabaskar were themselves seeking ministerial berths in the TVK government. It asserted that alliance decisions could not be taken by a handful of MLAs and maintained that party cadre remained firmly behind Palaniswami.

The rumblings in the MGR-founded AIADMK revived memories of the internal power struggles that followed the deaths of founder M G Ramachandran in 1987 and then chief minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016.

DMK also dismissed Shanmugam’s claims of post-poll alliance talks between the two parties, accusing him of trying to create a “split” within his own party.

Taking strong exception to Shanmugam’s remarks, organising secretary R S Bharati claimed that the AIADMK leader decided to support the Vijay-led TVK government and therefore, made the “baseless charge”.

Bharati told reporters here that DMK president M K Stalin had already stated that the Dravidian major would function as an opposition party.

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“After the election results, we already clarified that these reports were speculation and rumours. This continues to be our stand,” Bharati added.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK senior leaders urged Palaniswami to convene a party’s general council meeting to thoroughly deliberate on the reasons for the electoral debacle and to strengthen the party in the future.

The 1,34,25,260 votes the party received in the polls were for the AIADMK, for “our alliance, for Two Leaves, for the people’s chief minister called Edappadiar,” according to the party’s official Twitter handle.

The Twitter post also said Palaniswami painstakingly managed the party and that the workers were with him only, and that AIADMK was not a party of a few MLAs but one built on cadre strength. “They have now decided (to be with Palaniswami),” it said.

Adding to the twist, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan claimed that both the DMK and AIADMK approached him to become the Tamil Nadu chief minister to head a possible alliance the Dravidian archrivals could have forged to keep the TVK away from power.

“I got information that they (DMK-AIADMK) had decided to make me a chief minister. However, after consulting with the party’s senior leaders, we rejected it,” Thirumavalavan told reporters here.