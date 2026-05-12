CM Vijay orders closure of 717 liquor shops across TN

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) operates 4,765 retail liquor outlets across the state.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th May 2026 12:32 pm IST
A young man in a black suit speaking passionately at a podium during a political event.
Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday, May 12, ordered the closure of 717 retail liquor outlets, including 276 shops near places of worship across the state.

Considering the welfare of the public, Vijay issued orders to shut down the retail liquor outlets, an official release said.

Accordingly, 276 outlets near places of worship, 186 shops near educational institutions, and 255 outlets near bus stands will be closed within the next two weeks, it said.

Subhan Bakery

There has been widespread demand, especially from women and a few political parties in the state, that all the liquor shops in the state should be closed.

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) operates 4,765 retail liquor outlets across the state.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th May 2026 12:32 pm IST

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