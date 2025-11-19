AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain meets kin of Madinah bus accident victims in Saudi Arabia

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Majid Hussain met the family members of the Hyderabad Umrah pilgrims who died in the tragic bus accident near Madinah and assured them of full assistance during his visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night, November 18, and Wednesday, November 19.

Hussain, who is part of the Telangana delegation overseeing procedures related to the deceased, shared updates and photographs on X. He was seen meeting relatives at several locations in Madinah, including Qurban Road and the area near Masjid-e-Ghamama, where families have been gathering since the incident.

Also Read Hyderabad: Kin of Madinah bus accident victims leave for Saudi Arabia

In his posts, Hussain said he conveyed condolences on behalf of the Telangana government and assured the families that every possible support would be extended. He also reviewed the arrangements being managed by Saudi authorities, who are collecting DNA samples from the relatives to match with the victims’ remains.

Met the family members of the deceased who lost their lives in a tragic bus accident in Madina at Madina al Munawara in Saudi Arabia and assured them of all possible assistance pic.twitter.com/UrXH2Ilwpi — Majid Hussain (@Md_MajidHussain) November 18, 2025

Visited Near Masjid E #Ghamama in Madina al-Munawwarah, Saudi Arabia and met the families of the deceased who lost their lives in a tragic bus accident in Madina. pic.twitter.com/vTFrcHSh4F — Majid Hussain (@Md_MajidHussain) November 19, 2025

The Telangana government facilitated the travel of 35 family members of the deceased, accompanied by three state officials, who left Hyderabad late on Tuesday to complete formalities and participate in the final rites.

Officials confirmed that the bodies will be laid to rest in Saudi Arabia once the identification process concludes.

The accident occurred when a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with an oil tanker near Madinah, claiming the lives of 45 individuals, most of them from Hyderabad.