AIMIM seeks independent inquiry into Chaderghat firing incident

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) demanded an independent inquiry into the firing on an alleged robber at Chaderghat on Saturday, October 25.

Umar Ansari, a rowdy sheeter, was injured when police fired on him when he allegedly tried to attack a policeman who tried to catch him when he was fleeing after attempting to snatch a mobile phone.

Ansari sustained two bullet injuries in the firing done by DCP (south east) S Chaitanya Kumar.

Ansari is a rowdy sheeter of Kalapather police station and was previously involved in 20 cases.

He is now undergoing treatment at Care Hospital, Banjara Hills.

AIMIM MLA visits Ansari

AIMIM MLA Bahadurpura Mohd Mubeen, who visited Ansari at the hospital, said the government should conduct an independent inquiry into the incident and ascertain facts.

“Whatever has happened should be probed. An independent inquiry should be done to bring out the true facts,” demanded Mohd Mubeen.