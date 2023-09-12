AIMIM shares old video of Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi taking oath in LS

In the video, he can be seen taking the oath in Lok Sabha in Urdu

Published: 12th September 2023 11:55 am IST
Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi
Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi [Image: Twitter]

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has shared an old video of the second president of the party, the late Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, taking the oath in the Lok Sabha.

In the video, which dates back to 1999, he can be seen taking the oath in the lower house of Parliament in Urdu. Later, he was seen meeting the speaker of the house.

Sharing the video, the party’s official Twitter handle wrote, “His vision and sacrifices built a strong foundation for the aspirations of India’s oppressed.”

Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi

Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi was the president of AIMIM from 1983 until 2008. He served as the member of parliament from Hyderabad for six consecutive terms until 2004.

Salahuddin Owaisi, also known as ‘Salar-e-Millat,’ entered active politics in 1958. He first won the Hyderabad Corporation Election from Mallepally in 1960.

He entered the state assembly in 1962 from the Patthergati constituency. Later, he represented Yakutpura and Charminar constituencies before entering the Lok Sabha.

Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi entered the lower house of Parliament in 1984 by winning a seat from the Hyderabad constituency.

After his retirement in 2004, the Hyderabad parliamentary seat has been represented by his son and the current AIMIM president, Asaduddin Owaisi.

AIMIM’s Plan for Telangana Assembly Polls 2023

AIMIM, which won seven seats in the 2018 Assembly polls in Telangana, is going to contest the upcoming election in December.

Though the party has not declared the number of seats it is going to contest, it is most likely that the party will contest the same seven seats as it is in a ‘friendly alliance’ with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Recently, BRS declared seats for 115 constituencies for the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana.

