Air India announces ‘Namaste World’ sale from Feb 2-6

Air India on Sunday, February 2, announced their ‘Namaste World’ sale applying across all cabin classes of domestic and international routes. The sale went live at 12:01 am on February 2 and will end at 11:59 pm on February 6. The discounts are applicable on travel between February 12 and October 31.

Fares as low as Rs 1,499 are available for domestic one-way Economy class trips while trips for Premium Economy start at Rs 3,749 and Rs 9,999 for Business Class.

Fares on international return trips in Economy class start from Rs 12,577; Rs 16,213 for Premium Economy and Rs 20,870 for Business Class.

Air India chief commercial officer Nipun Aggarwal expresses how the wide window presents an opportunity for bookings across holiday seasons. “Our ‘Namaste World’ sale comes at the perfect time, enabling customers to make their upcoming summer holiday travel plans for domestic or international destinations. With a wide booking window, we are confident that our customers will benefit from this special promotion, and experience Air India’s transforming products and services across our worldwide network,” he said.

The sale is exclusively available on the mobile app and the official website on February 2. It will be subsequently available across all channels including Air India airport ticketing offices, customer contact centre and travel agents.

Bookings made through the app or website enjoy extra benefits such as no convenience fee saving Rs 399 on domestic bookings and Rs 999 on international bookings. Discounts through specific payment methods are also available, for further information check the website.

Customers can also avail instant discounts of up to Rs 1000 on the base fare on both domestic and international trips by using promo code ‘FLYAI’.

The sale is available for limited seats on a first-come first serve basis. The sale is also applicable on only select domestic and international routes. The sale is available on purchases made through both domestic and international currencies.