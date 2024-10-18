Aishwarya Rai and Shweta Bachchan’s rare video goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood’s power couple, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, have been under the spotlight a lot lately, but not for the reasons fans would expect.

Married in 2007 in what was considered a “big-fat Indian wedding,” the couple has been a symbol of love and strength in the industry. Together, they have a daughter, Aaradhya, born in 2011, and have always maintained a close-knit family image.

However, the ongoing rumors suggest that not all is well in the Bachchan household. Speculation about tensions between Aishwarya and her in-laws, particularly Jaya Bachchan, has been circulating for some time, with discussions swirling on social media. Both Aishwarya and Abhishek have remained tight-lipped about these rumors, neither confirming nor denying any reports.

Amid the brewing speculation, a new video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her sister-in-law, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, chatting and bonding while exiting the Mumbai airport is going viral online.

The footage was captured as the Bachchan family returned from Jamnagar after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. Fans have been quick to point out that this interaction hints at a sense of normalcy within the family.

Another video from the same wedding celebration has also made rounds on the internet. In the clip, Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya can be seen laughing and enjoying their time together, subtly shutting down the rumors of a rift.

Despite these public appearances, there is still an air of uncertainty surrounding the situation. Some observers believe that not everything may be as it seems, with speculation continuing to linger. However, nothing has been made official, and the family’s silence has only added to the rumours.