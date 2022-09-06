Akal Takht, SGPC condemn hateful comments against cricketer Arshdeep Singh

On Monday, several Punjab leaders cutting across party lines came out in support of the fast bowler, who faced brutal social media trolls for dropping the catch in the high-voltage match.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 6th September 2022 8:26 pm IST
Akal Takht, SGPC condemn hateful comments against cricketer Arshdeep Singh
Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh

Amritsar: Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday condemned hateful comments against cricketer Arshdeep Singh on social media after he dropped a catch in an India-Pakistan match in Dubai.

They said the cricketer has been a deliberate target of hatred.

Also Read
Wikipedia summoned after cricketer Arshdeep gets called a Khalistani

“(Jathedar) Harpreet Singh said that this phenomenon is extremely dangerous for the world, and if a common opinion is not formed globally to strictly stop such mischievous acts of destroying the character of the follower of a faith, it is natural that there will be cracks among the humanity in future,” a statement said. Akal Takht is the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

MS Education Academy

Both the Sikh laders said sports is an important medium for promoting brotherhood but targeting of sportsmen under “hateful thinking” will only create problems.

Also Read
Arshdeep Singh is India’s pride, every Indian stands with him: BJP

They said deliberate belittling of the performance of Arshdeep Singh and spreading false propaganda against him is a part of the process of targeting the achievements of Sikhs for the country and at the world level, the statement said.

On Monday, several Punjab leaders cutting across party lines came out in support of the fast bowler, who faced brutal social media trolls for dropping the catch in the high-voltage match.

Pakistan won the Super 4 Asia Cup match on Sunday by five wickets.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button