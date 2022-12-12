Akhil Rabindra wins Drivers Championship in inaugural Indian Racing League

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Blackbirds’ Akhil Rabindra won the Drivers Championship in the inaugural Indian Racing League, which concluded here at the Hyderabad Street Circuit on Sunday.

Hyderabad Blackbirds finished second in the league behind Godspeed Kochi.

Akhil along with Neel Jani had won a hat-trick of wins in Round 2 of the league held at Madras Motor Race Track and followed it up with a win in the feature race in Round 3 at the same track helping Akhil go on top of the Drivers table. Neel Jani finished second in the Drivers table.

Akhil combined with Tom Canning in the last round of races held at the Hyderabad Street Circuit but were unfortunate not to finish on the podium in any of the races but it was enough for their team, the Hyderabad Blackbirds to finish second in the championship and Akhil to be crowned the Drivers Champion.

“It is an absolute honour to win the Drivers Championship in the first season of the Indian Racing League. Everyone worked together as a team and helped me achieve this feat. I am disappointed with not winning the Team Championships but we will come back stronger in the next season,” Akhil said.

The first round of IRL was cancelled in the Hyderabad Street Circuit. The second and third round of IRL was held at Madras Motor Race Track, Chennai before the league concluded at the Hyderabad Street Circuit.

Akhil Rabindra is the only Indian to be competing in the European GT4 series and finished fourth in the recently-concluded season. He competes for Racing Spirit of L�man in the GT4 Circuit.