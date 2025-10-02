Akhilesh targets BJP govt over crimes against Dalits, says UP tops list

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday targeted the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the rising number of crimes against Dalits, citing the latest NCRB data.

Sharing a graphic on X, Yadav pointed out that Uttar Pradesh topped the list in crimes against Dalits with 15,130 cases, followed by Rajasthan (8,449) and Madhya Pradesh (8,232). The chart was captioned: “Daliton pe apradh mein UP No. 1(UP no. 1 in crimes against Dalits)”.

एक आँकड़ा ये भी है। भाजपा सरकार के काम को सिर्फ़ पक्षपात के चश्मे से नहीं, पीड़ा भरी आँख से भी देखा जाए। उप्र में दलित दमन चरम पर है।



– एक टीवी शो इस आँकड़े पर भी होना चाहिए।

– एक होर्डिंग इस सच का भी लगना चाहिए।

– ⁠एक विस्तृत रिपोर्ट इस पर भी समाचार के रूप में… pic.twitter.com/UUPMF5lkeF — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 2, 2025

Yadav, citing data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2023, alleged that it exposed the government’s claims of ensuring safety for all communities, and said the figures reflect a “grim reality” of law and order in the state.

“BJP government’s work should not just be seen as biased, the pain and tears it has caused should also be noted. In UP, Dalit oppression is at its peak,” Yadav said in the post in Hindi.

“There should also be a TV show on this statistic; a hoarding highlighting this truth should also be put up, a detailed report on this should also be broadcast and published as news,” he said.

“An SIT should also be formed to investigate this; a chapter on this should also be added to the curriculum. An inquiry commission should also be set up for this. A special unit should also be created for the elimination of Dalit oppression. A white paper should also be issued on this black crime,” he demanded.

The former UP chief minister also asked the BJP government to hold a roadshow “to raise awareness about this problem”.

“A ‘five thousand year old’ event should also be organised to awaken consciousness, framing this historical oppression as the ‘panch sahassrabdi’ (five millennia),” Yadav added.

Referring to the NCRB data, UP police on Wednesday said there was better crime control in the state when compared to national average.

Despite Uttar Pradesh having the highest population in the country, the crime rate in the state in 2023 stood at 181.3, much below the national crime rate of 270.3, it said in a statement.

Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna attributed the decline in crimes to the strict implementation of a zero-tolerance policy against criminals of the Yogi Adityanath government.

“The improvement is a direct result of continuous efforts and systematic reforms, including the use of data-based macro and micro strategies, data analytics, and the strategic deployment of Police Response Vehicles,” the DGP said.