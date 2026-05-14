Akhilesh urges UP govt to step up relief work after over 50 storm deaths

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday, May 14, urged the Uttar Pradesh government to undertake relief and rescue operations on a “war footing” after severe storms and rain-related incidents left 54 people dead across the state.

In a post on X, Yadav said it was “extremely saddening” that “54 people had died” in Bhadohi, Fatehpur, Sonbhadra, Badaun and several other places due to the severe storm and strong winds, while lakhs of people were badly affected following the collapse of houses, trees and walls.

ये बेहद दुखद है कि भीषण आंधी-तूफ़ान की वजह से उप्र के भदोही, फतेहपुर, सोनभद्र, बदायूं व कई अन्य स्थानों पर 54 लोगों की मृत्यु हो गयी है और घर, पेड़, दीवार गिरने से लाखों लोग बुरी तरह प्रभावित हुए हैं।



सरकार तुरंत :

– राहत-बचाव का कार्य युद्ध स्तर पर करे

– ⁠घायलों के… pic.twitter.com/5o2enSX0by — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 14, 2026

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister urged the government to immediately arrange free and proper treatment for the injured, ensure the supply of food and drinking water, and make temporary accommodation arrangements for those affected.

He also demanded dignified last rites for the deceased and called for an early assessment of damage to life, property, crops and vehicles so that insurance claims and compensation could be ensured.

Yadav appealed to Samajwadi Party workers in unaffected areas to help people impacted by the disaster in every possible manner.

He also expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the storm-related incidents.