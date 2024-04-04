Akhilesh Yadav asks party leaders to focus on PDA

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has decided to focus on its ‘PDA’ formula, even if it means ignoring upper caste voters.

PDA is an acronym coined by the SP for ‘Pichhde (backward classes)”, Dalit and ‘Alpsankhyak (minorities)’.

“The development of the country is possible only with proportionate participation of all sections. This goal can be achieved through caste census. Only when everyone gets rights and respect based on their numbers will real social justice be established,” SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a statement on Thursday.

“The BJP takes their votes but does not want to give them rights as it is against social justice, and so it is conspiring to end the reservation of backward people and Dalits,” he added.

Akhilesh Yadav asked his party workers to reach out to at least two crore PDA families in the state and discuss issues related to social justice and reservation with them.

“Matters related to economic and social inequality and its ill effects will also be taken up during the discussions,” he said.

The SP chief said that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar showed the oppressed, exploited and deprived sections of society the way to live with dignity while Dr Ram Manohar Lohia laid the foundation for social revolution with the principle of equality of opportunity.

“The exploited class has seen a new ray of hope and faith through the PDA and socialist ideology,” Yadav added.

“They are humiliated but the SP has been fighting the battle for self-respect of this section and will continue to do so in future,” he said.

He alleged that the BJP government has made a mockery of democratic values and atrocities on women, Dalits and minorities have increased.

Meanwhile, a senior party leader said that the party was not focusing on upper castes because, in any case, this section never supported SP.