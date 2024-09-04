Akhilesh Yadav slams Adityanath for ‘DNA’ jibe

Lucknow: Hitting back at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his ‘DNA’ jibe at the Samajwadi Party, party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said he should first understand the meaning of the abbreviation before hurling allegations.

The SP chief, without naming Adityanath, said those who speak a lot also have to listen a lot.

Adityanath had on on Tuesday attacked the Samajwadi Party, saying anarchy and hooliganism are ingrained in its DNA and it has torn apart the social fabric and created an identity crisis for the people.

आरोप लगाने से पहले फ़ुल फ़ॉर्म तो जान लेते।



DNA = Deoxyribonucleic Acid



वैसे जानते होते तो भी बोल न पाते।



अरबों-करोड़ों में सांसद-विधायक की भर्ती करवानेवाले लोग, जितना कम बोलें उतने में ही उनकी इज़्ज़त है।



ज़्यादा बोलने वालों को ही, ज़्यादा सुनना पड़ता है। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 4, 2024

Slamming the chief minister, Yadav said on X, “You should have known the full form before making allegations. DNA = Deoxyribonucleic Acid. Even if you knew you would not be able to speak it. People who get MPs and MLAs recruited in crores and billions, the less they speak the more respect they have.