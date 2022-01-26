Akhilesh slams UP govt over alleged mishandling of protesting students

Lucknow: Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday slammed the state government over alleged mishandling of protesting students by police in Prayagraj and said that every youth would work to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly polls.

“Incident happened on the eve of Republic Day, it’s unfortunate. Our Constitution, our country will go forward only when youths future is bright. They’re beating the youths with batons and insulting them. This time, every youth will work to defeat BJP,” said Yadav.

“Whenever youths have asked for jobs, their rights, the state government has beaten them with batons. Unfortunately, the Police booked youths, vandalized hostels, beat the students. Several exams were cancelled here, papers leaked. The youth is against this government this time,” he added.

Earlier in the day, sharing a video on Twitter, the SP chief wrote in Hindi, “Police is attacking the innocent students who raised their voice for their right to employment in Allahabad…shameful and deeply condemnable. The misbehaviour with the students by the BJP government will lead to the historic downfall of the BJP. SP is with the struggling students!”

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.