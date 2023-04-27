Akkineni brothers team up for rare interview

Hyderabad: The Akkineni brothers, Akhil and Naga Chaitanya, are set to take Tollywood by storm with their upcoming films “Agent” and “Custody.” Both of these films are expected to be game changers for the Akkineni brothers’ careers, so the stakes are high.

The brothers are going above and beyond in their promotional efforts to increase the buzz and excitement surrounding their films. In a rare move, the two brothers will be seen together in a promotional interview, discussing their films and their experiences working on them.

The anticipation for this interview has already begun, with fans eager to see the two brothers’ friendship on screen. This promotional interview is expected to be a huge hit with fans, generating a lot of excitement for their respective films.

While Akhil’s film ‘Agent’ will be released on April 28, Naga Chaitanya’s film ‘Custody’ will be released on May 12. Both films are expected to be high-octane thrillers, with Akhil’s being a spy thriller and Naga Chaitanya’s being a crime thriller.

Both brothers have put in a lot of time and effort to promote their films. Naga Chaitanya has been busy promoting ‘Custody’ in various cities while also taking out time to support his brother Akhil by appearing with him in promotional events for ‘Agent’.

The anticipation for these films is palpable, and fans are eager to see their favourite actors in action. With the Akkineni brothers teaming up for this one-of-a-kind promotional interview, the excitement level has skyrocketed, and fans can’t wait to see what they have in store for them.

So mark your calendars and prepare to see the Akkineni brothers in action as they promote their highly anticipated films ‘Agent’ and ‘Custody’ together. The audience is in for a treat, and it will be a promotional event they won’t want to miss.