All Telugu movie shootings to be stopped tomorrow

Hyderabad: In a display of respect and mourning, the Telugu film industry has announced a complete halt to all film shoots scheduled for tomorrow. This decision comes as the industry pays homage to the late Ramoji Rao Garu, a towering figure in Indian cinema and media.

Ramoji Rao Garu, the visionary founder of the Ramoji Group and the iconic Ramoji Film City, passed away at the age of 87. His demise has sent ripples of sorrow across the nation, with tributes pouring in from all corners, including prominent figures like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and many others.

As a mark of respect, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel all film-related activities for a day. This unprecedented move reflects the immense contribution of Ramoji Rao Garu to the industry and his lasting legacy that shaped the landscape of Telugu cinema.

Ramoji Rao also founded Ramoji Film City, Asia’s largest studio complex and a filming location for major productions like Baahubali, KGF, Pushpa, and numerous Bollywood films.

The film fraternity, including legends like SS Rajamouli and Rajinikanth, have expressed their deep condolences. Rajamouli, in a heartfelt tribute, has called for conferring the Bharat Ratna upon Ramoji Rao Garu, acknowledging his 50 years of resilience, hard work, and innovation.

The Telugu film industry’s decision to pause its shootings is a testament to the respect and reverence held for Ramoji Rao Garu. As the industry stands still, the silence will speak volumes of the gratitude and admiration for a man who was not just a media giant but an inspiration for generations to come.