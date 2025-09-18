Allahabad HC grants bail to Azam Khan in Quality Bar encroachment case

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in the Quality Bar land encroachment case in Rampur district.

Justice Samir Jain had reserved the order on August 21 after hearing counsels for the parties.

In 2019, an FIR was lodged against Syed Jafar Ali Jafri, Azam Khan’s wife Tazeen Fatma, his son ex-MLA Abdullah Azam regarding grabbing of the bar by Revenue Inspector Angraj Singh.

In this FIR, Azam Khan was not named. Later, the case was reinvestigated after five years and he was made an accused in this case.

The Quality Bar is located in Said Nagar Hardoi Patti on the highway under Civil Lines police station.

During the course of hearing, the applicant’s counsel Imran Ulla had contended that there was undue delay in lodging of FIR, as according to FIR, the incident took place in 2013.

Besides, further investigation cannot be done in this case after five years.