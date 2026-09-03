Allahabad HC quashes NSA detention, orders release of DU student

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday, September 2, quashed the detention of Aakriti Chaudhary, a 25-year-old Delhi University history graduate who was taken into custody under the National Security Act in connection with the Noida workers’ protest in April 2026.

Allowing Chaudhary’s habeas corpus petition challenging her arrest, a bench of Justices Atul Sreedharan and Achal Sachdev found that the detention was based on a story “concocted” by the state.

The court directed her immediate release if her arrest was not warranted in any other case. It also directed the state to pay her compensation of Rs 5,000.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

The development came as the bench found several lapses after closely examining the sequence of Chaudhary’s arrest and the notices issued to her under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The state counsel informed the court that Chaudhary was arrested at 10.56 am on April 12, 2026, and that a notice was issued to her as per law. The state alleged that she had instigated the mob to resort to arson and stone-pelting.

The court observed that a proper notice under BNSS Section 126 was not served on the petitioner. It said the General Diary entry appeared to show that Chaudhary had already been arrested before the notice was prepared.

On Tuesday’s hearing, the court asked the state to produce video footage specifically indicating that Chaudhary instigated protesters to pelt stones or set vehicles on fire. When the state sought time to produce the video, the bench declined to grant more time, noting that the petitioner had already spent five months in jail.

Also Read Factory workers’ protest over wage hike turns violent in Noida

Earlier, the bench had asked the state where it was recorded that Chaudhary had called people and asked them to pelt stones and set vehicles on fire.

The state said the chargesheet had been filed, to which Justice Sreedharan replied, “Once the chargesheet is filed, you should have seen where the witnesses have named her.”

The state then relied on witness statements naming Chaudhary.

However, the bench specifically asked for videography showing her allegedly instigating protesters.

‘What about those who ordered action?’ asks Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday, September 3, slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the High Court’s quashing.

Sharing a news clip of the court order on social media, Yadav quipped, “The DM (district magistrate) has been reprimanded by the high court with a fine for doing an illegitimate act, but what about those under whose directions such retaliatory actions are being carried out? D comes after C, doesn’t it? The rest — people are wise enough to understand.”

The reference to the alphabet “C” was seen as a swipe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, though Yadav did not name him directly.

DM पर तो नाजायज़ काम करने पर, हाईकोर्ट के जुर्माने की फटकार पड़ गई लेकिन उनका क्या होगा, जिनके दिशा-निर्देश में ये सब प्रतिशोधात्मक काम हो रहा है?



D से पहले तो C आता है ना?



बाक़ी… जनता समझदार है। pic.twitter.com/4QIjFi6GW7 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 3, 2026

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) welcomed the court order on Wednesday, saying it had exposed the “lies” of the Yogi Adityanath government.

Party state secretary Sudhakar Yadav said Chaudhary’s detention under the NSA should be followed by the release of senior journalist and social activist Satyam Verma, who the party alleged was also booked under the NSA in connection with the Noida workers’ agitation.

The CPI(ML) demanded that FIRs registered against workers and social activists in connection with the protest be withdrawn.