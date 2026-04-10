Allahabad HC to hear Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case on May 15

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Friday, April 10, heard an amendment application moved by the Muslim side of the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute at Mathura.

After hearing the amendment application, Justice Avnish Saxena fixed May 15 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The controversy is related to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb-era Shahi Idgah mosque, which the Hindu side claims is built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The Hindu side has filed 18 suits for possession of land, “removal” of the structure of the Shahi Idgah masjid, “restoration” of the temple and permanent injunction in the matter.

On August 1, 2024, the high court had rejected applications of the Muslim side challenging maintainability of suits filed by Hindu worshippers.

In that order, the court also held that these suits are not barred by the Limitation Act, Waqf Act and Places of Worship Act, 1991, which prohibits conversion of any religious structure as existed on August 15, 1947.