Allow Bibi Ka Alam procession under IX Nizam of Hyderabad: Shia Council

Hyderabad: The Shia Civil Council of Justice wants the Bibi Ka Alam procession in the upcoming month of Muharram to be held under IX Nizam of Hyderabad Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan.

According to a report in DC, they have also urged the Telangana Wakf Board.

Letter to CEO for Bibi Ka Alam procession under IX Nizam of Hyderabad

To seek permission, they have written a letter to the Wakf Board CEO. The letter mentioned that Raunaq Yar Khan was democratically recognized by family members of Nizams I to VI.

It may be noted that the certified Royal Family members of Nizams I to VI are listed under VII Nizam’s trust which is named ‘Sahebzadegan of Sarf-e-Khas Trust’.

The letter further stated that out of over 4,000 members listed, many have recognized Raunaq Yar Khan as the ninth Nizam of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty.

In view of this, they urged that the Bibi Ka Alam procession be held under the IX Nizam of Hyderabad in the upcoming month of Muharram.

Procession in the city

The Bibi Ka Alam procession is held during the month of Muharram in the city .

In 2025, Muharram will begin in June. However, the exact date depends on the sighting of the moon .

The Bibi Ka Alam procession takes place on the 10th of Muharram. It will be in the month of July.