Allu Arjun and Atlee’s film shelved over fee dispute

Hyderabad: In the ever-changing world of Indian cinema, director Atlee has quickly become one of the top filmmakers from the South. His latest movie, Jawan, starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been a huge hit, making Atlee even more famous as a visionary director.

There were strong rumors that Atlee was in serious talks with Tollywood’s Icon Star, Allu Arjun, for an exciting new project. They had meetings and shared the basic story, building up expectations for what many thought would be an amazing film.

Director Atlee Kumar and Icon star Allu Arjun.

However, in a surprising twist, Telugu360 reported that the highly anticipated movie has been canceled. The main issue was Atlee’s fee, which was a massive Rs 80 crore. This high price led to a disagreement with the producers of Allu Arjun’s upcoming films, as none were willing to pay such a large amount.

Geetha Arts, a well-known production house, was supposed to finance this big collaboration. However, due to the disagreement over Atlee’s fee, the project is now on hold indefinitely. With this film no longer happening, Atlee is looking for a new lead actor for his next project.

Despite the delays, there has been no official confirmation from director Sukumar or the film’s cast about the new release date, leading to widespread speculation among fans and media outlets. The latest report in Mirchi 9 suggests that Pushpa 2 is now aiming for a December release. Interestingly, Pushpa 1: The Rise also released in December 2021. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

Two songs from Pushpa 2 have already been released. Typically, the best songs from a movie are released first, raising concerns that they might lose their freshness by the time the movie finally hits theaters.