Allu Arjun in talks with Atlee for next blockbuster after ‘Jawan’ success

Hyderabad: Atlee, the accomplished filmmaker, is savoring the success of his recent directorial venture, “Jawan,” which starred the iconic Shah Rukh Khan and achieved massive success, crossing the Rs 1000 crore mark globally. Riding on this triumph, Atlee is now gearing up for his next project and is reportedly in talks with leading superstar Allu Arjun.

The buzz suggests that discussions have been ongoing for a while, and both parties are inclined towards collaborating on a high-energy commercial film that will showcase Allu Arjun in a never-before-seen avatar. The details are currently being finalised before an official announcement is made.

While Allu Arjun has not officially confirmed his participation, clarity on the Atlee-Allu Arjun collaboration is expected by the end of January. If all falls into place, this venture will follow Allu Arjun’s work on “Pushpa 2.” Additionally, Atlee has been in discussions with other big names in Bollywood, including frequent meetings with Salman Khan over the past two months.

However, no concrete plans have materialized with Salman Khan, and talks with Shah Rukh Khan for a potential reunion are still in the preliminary stages. Atlee has also approached Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan for potential collaborations, and a clear decision on the lead actor for Atlee’s upcoming project, tentatively titled A6, is expected within the next month.

Although Allu Arjun is currently the top contender, the dynamic nature of the industry means that things can change rapidly. Atlee is aiming to commence filming for A6 in October. Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for “Pushpa 2” and also has another project in the pipeline with director Trivikram.