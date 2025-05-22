Mumbai: Just hours after reports broke about Deepika Padukone’s unexpected exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit opposite Prabhas, fans were treated to some exciting news. Guess what? The actress has now reportedly signed on for another massive Telugu project!

Deepika Padukone in AA22 x A6?

According to fresh industry buzz, Deepika is officially on board for director Atlee’s upcoming mega actioner AA22 x A6, opposite none other than Allu Arjun. This will mark Deepika’s second Telugu film and her second collaboration with Atlee after the blockbuster Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan.

The film is reportedly being mounted on a staggering budget of Rs 700 crore and will also feature Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.

Currently enjoying her new journey as a mother to baby girl Dua, Deepika is said to be meticulously mapping out her return to cinema. While she was earlier in talks for Spirit, sources claim creative and logistical differences led to her opting out, including reported demands for a shorter workday, a massive remuneration, and a share in profits.

However, with AA22 x A6, it looks like things are back on track for the superstar. Industry insiders hint that her look in the film will be tailor-made to suit the gripping narrative, and the on-screen pairing with Allu Arjun is already generating major buzz.

Siasat.com reached out to Deepika Padukone’s team regarding these updates and they simply said, “We can’t comment at the moment.”

If everything falls into place, this fresh pairing could be one of the biggest surprises for fans, and a definite treat for Telugu cinema lovers.