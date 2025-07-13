Allu Arjun to play 4 roles in Atlee’s AA22xA6: Report

Hyderabad: After the huge success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun is now working with famous director Atlee on a big-budget film called AA22 x A6. This movie is already creating a lot of buzz and is said to be one of the most exciting projects in Indian cinema.

Four Roles, One Actor

What makes this film so special is that Allu Arjun will play four different characters from the same family—a grandfather, a father, and two sons. At first, Atlee wanted to cast other actors for some roles, but Allu Arjun wanted to do all four himself. After doing some look tests, Atlee agreed, and the result looked amazing.

A Unique Story with Sci-Fi Touch

The film is not just a family drama. It may include reincarnation, time travel, and parallel worlds. That means the story could take place across different timelines, making it very unique. The movie will have top-level visual effects, with a Hollywood VFX team working on it. Sun Pictures is producing it with a huge budget.

The film features a strong female cast, including Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and possibly Rashmika Mandanna. There’s talk that Rashmika might play a negative role, which would be very different from her usual roles.

Big Release Plans

The film is expected to finish shooting in 2026 and release in 2027. With its big story, star cast, and Allu Arjun in four powerful roles, AA22 x A6 could become one of the biggest hits ever in Indian cinema.