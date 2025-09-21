Allu Arjun’s leaked look from Atlee’s AA22xA6 sparks buzz

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, the superstar who won millions of hearts with his role in the Pushpa movies, is one of the most popular actors in India today. Known for his stylish screen presence and strong performances, he has become a true pan-India star. He is now working with hit director Atlee on a big-budget sci-fi action film, tentatively called AA22xA6. The movie is being made on a grand scale, with Sun Pictures producing and Deepika Padukone as the lead actress.

Picture Goes Viral

Even before the makers released any official poster, a blurry picture of Allu Arjun went viral online. The image shows him wearing what looks like a superhero suit, with his hair tied in a man bun, standing against a blue backdrop. Fans immediately guessed it could be his new look for AA22xA6.

Many fans were thrilled, saying the movie will surely cross Rs. 1000 crore if this look is real. One user wrote, “If this is the first look, the industry will shake.” But some fans were doubtful, saying the actor does not have long hair right now, and the photo might be from an advertisement shoot or even made using AI.

What to Expect from AA22xA6

The film marks Allu Arjun’s first collaboration with Atlee, who directed Jawan. Reports say Arjun will be seen in dual roles, while Deepika Padukone will play a powerful action character. With a huge budget and world-class VFX teams, AA