Aly Goni turns emotional as parents leave for Haj ‘Was my dream’

Mumbai: Television actor Aly Goni turned emotional as his parents departed for Saudi Arabia to perform Haj this year. The actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share glimpses of the farewell at the airport, where he was seen with his siblings seeing off their mother and father.

In a deeply personal note, Aly expressed how the moment was a long-cherished dream for his family. “It’s an emotional day for me From watching them raise their hands in prayer… to seeing them answer the call of Hajj. This was their dream. This was my dream. As a child, I used to imagine this day… My parents going for Hajj, with peace in their hearts and prayers on their lips. Today, that dream became reality. Ya Allah, accept it from them Alhamdulillah for everything,” the actor wrote.

His sister, Ilham Goni, also shared a heartfelt message, describing the moment as a mix of happiness, pride, and tears. She prayed for their safety and hoped that everyone would get the opportunity to undertake the sacred journey one day.

A look back at Aly Goni’s Umrah journey

Aly Goni himself shares a strong spiritual bond with the holy pilgrimage. He has performed Umrah multiple times in recent years. In March 2025, during the holy month of Ramzan, he undertook the journey alone and marked the occasion by shaving his head for the first time, calling it a deeply meaningful experience. Prior to that, he visited Makkah in 2024 during Ramzan and earlier in 2023 with his close friend Asim Riaz.

Aly Goni (Instagram)

On the professional side, Aly Goni continues to stay active in the entertainment industry. He is currently seen on the celebrity cooking-comedy show Laughter Chefs, where his candid personality has been well received. He is also widely known for his roles in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and his appearance on Bigg Boss 14.

Aly often makes headlines for his on-screen and off-screen appearances with partner Jasmin Bhasin, with the duo enjoying a strong fan following.