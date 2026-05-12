Amazon Bazaar records 4 times rise in orders from AP, Telangana

Hyderabad: Amazon Bazaar has recorded a four times increase in orders from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana year-over-year, with Hyderabad leading with a four-time increase in new customer sign-ups, a senior official said on Tuesday, May 12.

In 2026, Amazon Bazaar witnessed six times the growth in Hyderabad within the first four months of the year, Sameer Lalwani, Head – Amazon Bazaar, Amazon India, told reporters here.

Amazon Bazaar was launched in 2024.

“Orders grew four times year-over-year across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with women’s fashion (six times), home and kitchen (eight times) and electronic accessories (four times) leading demand on the platform,” he said.

Lalwani said Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are home to more than 75,000 sellers on Amazon.in, including over 1,200 sellers who are part of Amazon Bazaar.

Amazon Bazaar saw a 2.4 times year-over-year increase in sellers, expanding product selection by 2.5 times and enabling local businesses to reach customers nationwide, he said.

“Andhra Pradesh and Telangana represent significant growth states for Amazon Bazaar. We are witnessing a structural shift in online shopping behaviour, especially across tier-2 and tier-3 cities,” Lalwani said.

Amazon has strengthened its operations network in the region with eight fulfilment centres, three sortation centers and nearly 1,500 Hub Delivery Partners, ensuring last-mile connectivity even in smaller cities and towns, he added.