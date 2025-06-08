Ambulance catches fire at hospital in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli

Hyderabad: An ambulance parked inside a hospital premises in Gachibowli area, Hyderabad caught fire.

The incident occurred around 11 am on Saturday due to a suspected technical fault in the vehicle’s engine. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.

Action after ambulance catches fire at hospital in Hyderabad

As soon as the fire broke out, hospital staff alerted the fire safety teams. The Madhapur fire station dispatched three fire engines including a firefighting robot and a water bowser to control the blaze.

According to fire officer Anjaneyulu, the flames spread rapidly due to oxygen cylinders inside the ambulance. However, the fire was extinguished within 45 minutes.

Hospital fire safety teams also assisted in bringing the situation under control following ambulance caught fire at hospital in Hyderabad.

Police investigation

The Raidurgam police have been informed about the incident. However, no formal case has been registered yet.

Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire to prevent similar incidents in the future. The event highlights the importance of regular vehicle maintenance and fire safety measures in Hyderabad’s medical facilities.