American singer John Legend to headline concert in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla

Riyadh: Renowned American singer and songwriter John Legend, known for his hit ballad ‘All Of Me’, is all set to perform his first concert in the city of AlUla in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on November 11, 2022.

The performance will take place at Maraya Hall on November 11, to present a selection of famous songs.

This concert of John Legend comes after a singing tour in a number of Arab countries, including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

The 43-year-old music sensation will perform his hits include Ordinary People, Love Me Now, and All of Me.

Also Read Shah Rukh Khan to visit Saudi Arabia, know why

The official page of AlUla Moments revealed the concert of Legend through a statement on social media.

“With his graceful dance performance on the stage, and a mixture of gentle words and enjoyable melodies, the international artist John Legend will perform a concert at Maraya Hall on November 11, to present a selection of famous songs,” the post read.

Apart from John Legend, in the month of November, the city of AlUla will witness, a number of art events, in which a group of Arab and international stars will participate in exceptional and striking nights at the Maraya Hall.

One Republic, one of the famous rock bands, will also present an exceptional night at the Maraya Hall in AlUla on November 11, 2022.

تُحيي فرقة الروك الأمريكية الشهيرة "ون ريببلك" حفلاً في #قاعة_مرايا، ليستمتع عُشاق موسيقى الروك بين سحر #العلا، بتشكيلة من أجمل الألحان، يوم 10 نوفمبر.#لحظات_العلا — AlUla Moments لحظات العلا (@AlUlaMoments) October 13, 2022

Syrian artist Faya Younan returns again to the city of AlUla to perform her second concert, nearly a year after her first concert at the Maraya Hall, on November 18, 2022.

Egyptian singer, Mai Farouk, is preparing to perform her first concert at Maraya Hall, which is going to take place on November 25, 2022.

It is noteworthy that the city of AlUla recently hosted more than one important concert for a number of stars, most notably the artist Angham, who presented a special night in October, and the Algerian singer Souad Massi also participated in a concert he revived in the old town of AlUla.

AlUla is located more than 1,000 kilometers from the city of Riyadh. Historically, it was located on the incense trade route, a land and sea network that stretches across the Mediterranean, northeastern Africa, Arabia, and India.