American soccer journalist Grant Wahl’s cause of death revealed

The wife of American sports journalist Grant Wahl said that his death was caused by a rupture of the aortic aneurysm, denying that there was anything suspicious about his death.

On Saturday morning, December 10, Grant Wahl died while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands in Lusail Stadium, Qatar.

Grant Wahl’s wife, Dr Celine Gounder, a noted epidemiologist and infectious disease expert who worked on Joe Biden’s COVID-19 task force, said on CBS Mornings on Wednesday.

According to Celine Gunder, the late journalist’s body was returned to New York City on December 12, 2022, where an autopsy was performed to determine the cause of death.

“The New York City Coroner’s Office dissected the body. Grant died of a rupture of the aortic aneurysm that developed slowly and was not detected, accompanied by inflammation and bleeding in the membrane surrounding the heart .”

Celine stressed that “his death is not related to COVID-19, there is nothing suspicious about his death.”

On behalf of myself and our family, I want to express our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of support, love, and sympathy from around the world.



Since the death of the 49-year-old journalist, theories have spread on social media that his death may be due to his receiving vaccines against COVID-19.

According to Celine Gunder, “the pressure on the chest he felt shortly before his death may have been the initial symptoms,” but “no resuscitation or shocks could save him.”

The journalist had mentioned his pain on his blog, saying, “My body is failing me, three weeks with little sleep, a lot of stress and work can have this effect on you.”

“I feel like my upper chest is experiencing a new level of pressure and discomfort,” he added.

Celine Gunder once again paid tribute to her husband, who is popular in the US with soccer fans, a sport he helped popularize in his country by covering both the men’s and women’s teams.

Grant Wahl began his career as a journalist in 1996 with Sports Illustrated, after graduating from Princeton University. Some of the groundbreaking work he has done were, reporting on basketball legend Lebron James, the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup won by the USA and a feature story on Claudio and Danielle Reyna – soccer duo from the USA.